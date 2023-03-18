Man Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft, Assault in Redwood City: Sheriff

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they arrested a man for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter as well as robbing an observer to the crime in unincorporated Redwood City.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cristofer Hernandez stole that catalytic converter from a car in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of unincorporated Redwood City on Thursday. During the theft, a neighbor saw what was happening and began to record the crime with a cellphone.

The police added that when the suspect realized he was being filmed, he pointed a handgun at the neighbor and stole the phone.

The sheriff’s office say they arrested Hernandez after locating his car in Oakland.

Hernandez is now being held in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, theft, and tampering with a vehicle. His bail has been set at $100,000.