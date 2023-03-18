San Mateo County

Man Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft, Assault in Redwood City: Sheriff

The sheriff's office accused Christofer Hernandez of stealing a catalytic converter and taking the phone of an observer in unincorporated Redwood City.

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday they arrested a man for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter as well as robbing an observer to the crime in unincorporated Redwood City. 

According to the sheriff’s office, Cristofer Hernandez stole that catalytic converter from a car in the Emerald Hills neighborhood of unincorporated Redwood City on Thursday. During the theft, a neighbor saw what was happening and began to record the crime with a cellphone. 

The police added that when the suspect realized he was being filmed, he pointed a handgun at the neighbor and stole the phone. 

East Bay 3 hours ago

Section of Interstate 680 Closed Over the Weekend for Reconstruction

Mexico 4 hours ago

US Warns About Counterfeit Pills Being Sold in Mexico That Often Contain Fentanyl

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The sheriff’s office say they arrested Hernandez after locating his car in Oakland. 

Hernandez is now being held in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, theft, and tampering with a vehicle. His bail has been set at $100,000. 

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyPENINSULA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us