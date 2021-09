Suspects allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Fremont Friday shot at a witness who interrupted them, police said.

The suspects shot toward the witness as they fled from the area of Havasu Street and Choctaw Drive, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The witness was not injured, police said.

Police said there was no "public safety concern."