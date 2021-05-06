Caught on Camera: 2 Bear Sightings in the North Bay

Surveillance cameras in the North Bay captured two bear sightings earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, Sebastopol police shared a snapshot from a trail camera near Hessel Road showing a bear making its way along what appeared to be some type of roadway.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"I can bearly believe I’m saying this, but we are bearing witness to something unusual a-bruin," police wrote in a Facebook post. "A bearfooted visitor must have lost his bearings and embearassingly landed himself in town."

In nearby Cotati, a bear was seen strolling past a home around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The Cotati Police Department shared surveillance camera footage showing the animal saunter along the pavement outside the home, which is located in the area of W. Cotati Ave.

"If you come across Yogi, please, do not get close," police said in a Facebook post. "Do not attempt to feed and for crying out loud please don't attempt to get a selfie for TikTok!"

It wasn't immediately known if the same bear was seen in both sightings or if it was two different bears.