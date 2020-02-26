Caught on Camera: Longboarder Crosses Lanes of I-280 in the South Bay

A driver's dashcam was rolling Tuesday when it captured a person on a longboard riding across lanes of traffic on a freeway in the South Bay.

The longboarder was seen at about 5:21 p.m. on northbound Interstate 280 before the Lawrence Expressway exit in San Jose, according to the driver whose dashcam captured the heart-stopping scene.

[Video: Reddit user Caliden]

The longboarder was not hit by a vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said one of its officers in the area eventually found the longboarder off the freeway. The officer told them to stay off the freeway over their loud speaker.

It wasn't immediately clear if the longboarder was on the freeway intentionally, according to the CHP.

Pedestrians can face fines and punishments if they are caught on a freeway, according to the CHP.