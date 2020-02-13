Caught on Camera: Man Steals San Jose Hair Salon Owner’s Dog

A man who was apparently waiting for a haircut at a San Jose hair salon swiped the shop owner's dog when no one was looking in a brazen theft that was caught on camera.

The theft happened Wednesday afternoon at Salon 52, which is located in a shopping plaza on Silver Creek Road.

According to salon owner Ann Nguyen, the man was waiting to get a haircut when he used a mango to lure Hachi, a 4-year-old French bulldog, closer to him. The man then turned a chair to block the view of Nguyen and customers in the salon. He proceeded to pick up Hachi and walk out quickly with the dog under his arm.

"I couldn't believe it," customer Stephanie Newman said. "I've been here so many times and I see people sitting in that chair and they just sit and wait. I just couldn't imagine he was that gutsy to take that from her, you know. Horrible."

Nguyen said Hachi is a rare-colored "blue fawn" French bulldog. At first, she thought the man stole Hachi to sell him, but, after watching the tape, she said she believes that the theft was spontaneous.

Nguyen said taking care of a French bulldog is not an easy task. She hopes the man will eventually bring Hachi back.

"I want my dog happy," Nguyen said. "But actually I want to see my dog sometime."

Nguyen is offering a $1,000 reward. Anyone with information about Hachi's whereabouts is asked to call San Jose police.