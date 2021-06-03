Millbrae

Caught on Camera: Mountain Lion in Millbrae

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Millbrae man is doing all he can to notify his neighborhood about a mountain lion that keeps showing up.

The man, identified only as Frank, said he first noticed the big cat on his surveillance camera in early March. He said he's spotted it about once a month ever since.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

He notified the sheriff's department and posted a warning on Nextdoor.

"I see people going for their walks at like 4 in the morning, 3 in the morning. That's the time when they're hunting. I don't want to have someone end up being an early morning meal. Just watching out for people, that's all," Frank said.

mountain lion May 20

Mountain Lion Captured in San Francisco Examined, Released Back Into the Wild

San Francisco May 20

Mountain Lion Removed From Tree in SF's Bernal Heights Neighborhood

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says there are between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions in the state.

One reason for more sightings is more people have surveillance cameras nowadays. Fires are also forcing the animals to move around in search for food.

This article tagged under:

Millbraemountain lionMountain Lion Sighting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us