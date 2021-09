Surveillance cameras at a Morgan Hill home captured a mountain lion strolling around the property earlier this week.

The big cat was caught on camera at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Jackson Oaks area near E. Dunne Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Footage showed the animal walking on a driveway before disappearing into the darkness.