Caught on Camera: Security Guards Pepper Spray, Knock Over Street Vendor Stands

A video surfacing online shows security guards pepper spraying and knocking over street vendor stands in the East Bay.

The incident happened last weekend at Rowell Ranch Rodeo Park in Castro Valley.

“It was very emotional for us, we’re just trying to make a living,” said hot dog vendor Teresa Martinez, who was one of the vendors there.

She said they’ve been coming to events and selling hot dogs there for years, and never had a problem.

“We were just selling hot dogs here near the intersection, and we don’t have the permits to do that,” said Martinez. “Every day we’re just trying to get some money to survive.”

The Hayward Area Recreation and Parks District says the space was rented out by a private party to host an event and they’re required to hire their own security.

“We appreciate the community's concern, as we are equally concerned, and we are currently reviewing the event and investigating the incident,” said Nicole Espinoza-Roa.

The promoter is Hayward-based Farallon and said that the vendors were not permitted to be there. When security tried to get them to leave, they refused.

He claims one threw cooking grease on a security guard and even pulled a knife out.

The vendors dispute that.

“We were not doing nothing else, you know? There are ways to ask people and how to talk to people,” said Martinez. “We’re not animals.”

Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies showed up and cited, then released one of the vendors, but are still investigating.

They said security guards can use the spray to protect themselves or other people to stop a fight or gain compliance.

The promoter says he also is looking into it – and talking with the security company Saturday.