Officials Urge Caution for Drivers as Wind, Rain Continue to Impact Bay Area Roads

Conditions were dangerous on Bay Area roads Saturday with wind, rain, and some flooding. Officials are still urging continued caution for drivers throughout the weekend.

Many drivers took notice as rain and wind pummeled Bay Area roads.

“The wind today it was terrible," said Mohammad Andar of Treasure Island.

He was startled by the wind as he drove on the Bay Bridge Saturday.

"My vehicle was like shaking," Andar said, "when I noticed that, I slowed down my speed and I was below 50 [MPH]."

There was no shortage of traffic incidents Saturday, the CHP's Traffic Incident Information page showed flooding, spinouts, collisions, even serious injuries on Bay Area roadways.

“Obviously this is an incredibly busy time for us,” said Officer Andrew Barclay, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer for the Golden Gate division. Barclay explained that weekends are already busy times for the CHP, but weekends with severe weather are typically even more busy.

Barclay advises that if you decide to go out and drive, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter conditions. Prepare by ensuring you have enough gas in your tank, that your windshield wipers work, and that your tires are in good condition.

“If you do not have good tires on your vehicle, your likelihood of hydroplaning, spinning out is exponentially higher,” Barclay said.

He added that extra careful driving will be necessary throughout the weekend (even if rain isn't actively falling) because there will still be water on the roads.

Barclay also urges drivers to slow down to protect tow truck drivers, transportation employees, troopers, and others who have to work on the roads during this weather.

“Give us our space, slow down, keep us safe while we’re trying to keep everyone else safe,” Barclay emphasized.

NBC Bay Area spoke with several towing companies in the Tri-Valley towing companies, many said they were booked the entire day Saturday helping people who had trouble out on the roads.

