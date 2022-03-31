Accelerant Thrown Through Window Starts Fire Inside Antioch Applebee's

An Applebee's in Antioch caught fire early Thursday morning after someone threw some sort of accelerant through a restaurant window.

Fire investigators didn't immediately say exactly what kind of accelerant the person used, but whatever it was, it ignited a fire inside, doing enough damage to force the restaurant to temporarily close.

"Determined that accelerant was used through the window and started the fire in a booth," Contra Costa Fire Marshal Chris Bachman said. "The fire was contained to the booth in the restaurant."

Con Fire investigating morning arson fire at Applebee's on Hillcrest, Antioch. Firefighters arrived at 4:27 to find restaurant filled with smoke but no flames. Fire set by flammable liquid thru broken window. Sprinklers extinguished fire. Investigation continues. #hillcrestic pic.twitter.com/cxyJvqBkU0 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 31, 2022

The restaurant's sprinkler system immediately kicked in, putting out the flames and keeping the damage to a minimum.

Investigators said they’re hoping to find surveillance video but are confident they’ll catch whoever is responsible.

"We’re hopeful that within a week we'll be able to track down leads and locate the person responsible," Bachman said.

The restaurant's manager said it will likely take about one week to reopen.