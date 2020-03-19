CDC Asks Funeral Homes to Limit Number of Mourners at Funeral Services

The coronavirus pandemic is not only cancelling weddings and graduations, but it’s also drastically changing how families say their final goodbye to a loved one.

The CDC is asking funeral homes to limit the number of mourners attending funeral services. Because of the shelter-in-place order in the Bay Area, the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward is limiting all funerals to a maximum of 10 people.

The funeral home is handling arrangements over the phone, instead of in-person. Family members and friends who cannot attend will be able to watch the service via livestream.

“Folks can watch from homem, folks can watch from overseas, and families are appreciating that,” said avid Madden from Chapel of Chimes. “That’s normally a service folks pay for, but we’re offering that at no charge.”

The CDC said there is no known risk for those in the same room with the body of someone who died from COVID-19 and that bodies can be safely buried or cremated.

However, people should avoid touching those bodies without protective equipment.