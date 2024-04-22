Rev. Cecil Williams, longtime pastor of Glide Memorial Church, dies

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement Monday about the death of Rev. Cecil Williams, formerly Glide Memorial Church's longtime pastor.

In the statement, Breed called Williams the “conscience of our San Francisco Community.” She went on to speak about his work with the Glide Memorial Church, highlighting its supportive housing and wraparound programs.

Breed ended the statement by writing: “As a young girl, I would never have dreamed I’d grow up to work with him. We all benefited from his guidance, his support, and his moral compass. We would not be who we are as a city and a people without the legendary Cecil Williams.”

Read Breed’s full statement here.

Before his retirement in 2023, Williams had served as Glide’s pastor since 1963. He was 94.