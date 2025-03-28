Celebrate Culture, Community, and Wellness at Gilroy's First-Ever Cinco de Mile!

Join us for a vibrant day of fitness, culture, and community at Cinco de Mile, Gilroy’s inaugural “Carrera con Cultura” on Sunday, May 4th, from 8 AM to 1 PM at Christmas Hill Park. Presented by Mt. Madonna Challenge, La Ofrenda Festival, and Esfuerzo, this unique event blends the joy of running with the richness of arts, culture, and wellness.

Event Details:

Location: Christmas Hill Park, Gilroy, CA

Date & Time: Sunday, May 4th | 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Website: bit.ly/cincodemilerun

Race Registration: bit.ly/cincodemileregistration

Event Highlights:

Community Run: Whether you're a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun challenge, join us for the Kid’s Mile, 5K, and 10K races along Gilroy’s scenic, paved trails. Runners of all ages and abilities are welcome!

Mariachi & Folklórico Showcase: Experience the heart and soul of Gilroy’s cultural scene with live performances from talented Mariachi and Folklórico groups, celebrating the rich traditions of our community.

Youth Soccer Clinic & Small-Sided Games: Hosted by Audax Soccer Club, young athletes of all skill levels can participate in an engaging soccer clinic and friendly games.

Physical Wellness Activities: Stay active and energized with pre-run stretches, Zumba, and post-run yoga to keep you moving all day long.

Arts, Culture & Wellness Fair: Discover an array of local artists, crafts, plants, wellness resources, and health service providers, all gathered to celebrate creativity and well-being.

Food & Munchies for All: Treat yourself to delicious offerings from La Patrona Comida Mexicana and other local vendors, ensuring the perfect fuel before and after your race.

This is more than just a run—it’s a celebration of movement, tradition, and community! Don’t miss the chance to be part of Cinco de Mile, a one-of-a-kind event that brings people together in the spirit of culture and wellness.

Register now and be part of the movement!

🔗 bit.ly/cincodemileregistration