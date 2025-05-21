Celebrate Juneteenth in the Streets with AACSA

The African American Community Service Agency (AACSA) will host its 44th Annual Juneteenth in the Streets Festival on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from noon to 7 p.m. in San Jose’s SoFA District. This free, family-friendly event celebrates freedom and culture with live performances, community panels, and engaging experiences.

Highlights include a headlining performance by Mario, a special appearance by Tiera Kennedy, the debut of the Bill Pickett Rodeo, and interactive exhibits like the Tech Us There Arena and the Greenwood Section honoring Black Wall Street.

Juneteenth Week also features events from June 8–14, including a kickoff brunch, open mic night, and more.

When: Saturday, June 14th from 12PM to 7PM

Where: SoFA District | South 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113

For more information, please visit HERE.