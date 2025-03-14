Food & Drink

Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day with these creative twists!

Bar Director of Bar Next Door in West Hollywood, Brynn Smith stops by California Live to showcase how to make the perfect espresso martini at home, and where you can celebrate!

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA ESPRESSO MARTINI 

Makes One cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz room temperature Espresso

1 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whisky

½ oz Kahlua

½ Banana Liqueur

3 Coffee Beans-for garnish

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Combine the espresso, whisky, Kahlua and banana liqueur, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake well for a least 30 seconds. 
  2. Pour mixture into chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans 

*Recipe courtesy of Brynn Smith, Beverage Director at Bar Next Door in LA

