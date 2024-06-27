Willie Mays

What to know: Celebration of life for Willie Mays at Oracle Park

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A public celebration of life for San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays will be held on Monday, July 8, at Oracle Park in San Francisco, the team announced Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and wrap up by 6 p.m. Ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m.

Attendees do not need to pay or register to get in. They must enter the ballpark through the Willie Mays Plaza gates at Third and King streets.

The team encourages attendees to take public transportation, walk or bike to the ballpark. Those planning to drive to the stadium are encouraged to make a reservation in advance. Visit the Giants' website for more information on how to get to Oracle Park.

Mays died on June 18 at the age of 93.

