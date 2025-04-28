Celebration held in San Francisco marking 5th year of JFK Promenade

A celebration was held at Golden Gate Park on Sunday to mark the fifth year since the JFK Promenade was established.

People could be seen biking, running and walking along the promenade as it has become a regular, car-free sport for some in the park.

"I’m probably down here about two times a week, maybe three times a week," said Richard Meade of San Francisco. "I just use it as a connector to get over to the bridge or sometimes just to go for a run down here and enjoy the flowers. It's absolutely amazing these days."

Marta Linsey with Walk San Francisco, was among those marking the car-free milestone.

In 2020, then-Mayor London Vreen closed a portion of JFK Drive during the pandemic to give people an option to social distance and exercise. Eventually, the closure became permanent after voted passed measures.

"From our perspective, Walk San Francisco, we’re in a city where three people are hit every day while walking and we need safe spaces like this," Lindsey said.

Sunday's celebration comes a few weeks after the grand opening of Sunset Dunes, the city's latest car-free space.

"It’s also a testament to this coalition to envision a better way of doing things," said Senator Scott Weiner.