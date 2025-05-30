Cement truck crashes into Daly City home

Emergency crews are responding Friday to a cement truck that crashed into a home in Daly City.

The North County Fire Department said the incident is on Shipley Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and utilities have been secured, according to the fire department.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows significant damage to at least one home with the front of the truck inside a part of the first floor of the building. A neighboring home also appears to be damaged.

No other information was immediately available.