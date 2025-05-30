Daly City

Cement truck crashes into Daly City home

By NBC Bay Area staff

Cement truck crash
NBC Bay Area

Emergency crews are responding Friday to a cement truck that crashed into a home in Daly City.

The North County Fire Department said the incident is on Shipley Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No injuries have been reported and utilities have been secured, according to the fire department.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows significant damage to at least one home with the front of the truck inside a part of the first floor of the building. A neighboring home also appears to be damaged.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Daly City
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us