‘Centaurus' COVID Subvariant: What to Know About BA.2.75

BA.2.75 is one of the COVID-19 subvariants gaining ground across the globe.

The subvariant also known as "centaurus" is part of the omicron lineage. The omicron family is known for its infectious characteristics and its expertise in evading vaccines and our immune system.

There have only been a few infections due to centaurus reported across California, but the concern is how fast the subvariant is spreading in other parts of the world.

Dr. Dean Winslow, a Stanford professor of medicine, said the way centaurus is moving reminds him of how fast the delta variant hit us.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It certainly dramatically increased its prevalence in India, from really undetectable in the middle of May to now it's making up as many as 40% of cases in India,” Winslow said.

Experts believe there’s still a lot to learn about the subvariant, but preliminary information shows it is not causing severe disease.