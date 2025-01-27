Technology

CES 2025: A Whirlwind of Tech Innovation!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tech columnist Jennifer Jolly explored CES in Las Vegas to check out the latest in tech innovations this year.  One of the most talked-about gadgets was a laptop with a revolutionary screen that can actually roll out, offering a larger display when needed. In the realm of health, a futuristic massage chair stole the show with its ability to not only soothe tired muscles, but also monitor vital signs like heart rate.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Laptop screen goes from 14” to 16.7”

$3,499

LG StandbyME 2

27” Portable TV and Entertainment Hub

$1699

Local

Oakland 40 mins ago

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at sideshow in Oakland

artificial intelligence 2 hours ago

Nvidia loses more than $500 billion in market value after Chinese AI startup bursts onto scene

Nékojita FuFu

Attachable Mini-Robot That Cools Hot Drinks/Food

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

$25

BodyFriend 733 Massage+Wellness Chair

Massages, Stretches, Exercises and Measures Body Metrics like ECG 

$20,000

LeafyPod

AI-Infused Smart Planter 

$148 (Pre-order)

This article tagged under:

Technology
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us