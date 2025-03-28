San Jose

Video Vault: Taking a look back at Bay Area coverage of Cesar Chavez

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Bay Area for 70 years has been moving the Bay Area forward.

In that time we have been witness to the amazing work of local heroes.

One of them is the late civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, founder of the United Farm Workers.

Chavez made San Jose his home.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo takes a look back at our local coverage of an American icon. Watch his report in the video above.

