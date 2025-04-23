Chalk art is the heart of this free festival at Mission Santa Barbara

What to Know "I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival"

2201 Laguna Street (at Mission Santa Barbara)

May 24-26, 2025

Free

"(M)ore than 150 vibrant scenes" will fill the area near Mission Santa Barbara over Memorial Day Weekend

SINGING SANTA BARBARA'S PRAISES? That's so easy to do, and we'll bet, just maybe, that a certain colorful tile is referenced when the compliments begin to flow. For red-tiled roofs and the American Riviera are a California twosome that is as tight as beaches and sunsets, and finding picturesque buildings during any Santa Barbara daytrip can be done by standing on just about any street in the heart of town. But over a few art-strong days in May? Other vibrant hues beyond that quintessential red will swirl into view around the city; this time, however, you won't be gazing up but rather looking down at the ground. That's when the "I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival" takes pretty place, a fetching, free-to-attend extravaganza that is all about ephemeral and eye-catching artworks.

MISSION SANTA BARBARA... is the place for this uplifting outdoor event, which will fan out around the landmark over Memorial Day Weekend 2025. As with other chalk art festivals — a major one pops up in Pasadena over Father's Day Weekend each year — the first day is when the portraits and subjects will start taking shape, while the final day is when the completed work will be in its final and fabulous form. The Children's Creative Project, which supports education in the arts, is the ebullient event's beneficiary. And a big milestone is just a few years down the road: The festival was founded in 1987, making one of the Golden State's most venerable outdoor celebrations of art and community.