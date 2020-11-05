Daly City

Chameleon Stranded on Power Line in Daly City Rescued

By NBC Bay Area staff

A chameleon stuck on a power line in Daly City.
PHS/SPCA

A chameleon reportedly stranded on a power line in Daly City for three days was rescued Wednesday, according to officials.

After consulting with an electrical line worker in the area to make sure the line was safe and secure, rescue staff from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) used a tool with a wooden handle to catch the reptile. The animal was transported to the PHS/SPCA shelter where it is "resting comfortably," PHS/SPCA said.

A chameleon is rescued from a power line in Daly City. (Photo Credit: PHS/SPCA)

"Since these lizards are native only to Africa, the chameleon is either someone’s exotic pet or an escapee from a pet shop," PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a statement. "To date, we haven’t found a lost report that fits this little animal."

Anyone who is missing a pet chameleon is asked to call 650-340-7022.

Redwood City Oct 20

‘Masked Bandits': 2 Raccoons Break Into Peninsula Bank

San Mateo County Sep 18

Two Pet Ducks That Survived Santa Cruz Mountains Fire Up for Adoption

This article tagged under:

Daly City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us