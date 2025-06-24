Chandler Jones, former football player and coach at San Jose State, dies at 33

Chandler Jones, a former football player and coach at San Jose State University, has died, according to programs he played and coached for. He was 33.

Jones reportedly died Sunday in a collision on a freeway in Los Angeles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Jones played high school football at Bishop Montgomery in the Southern California city of Torrance before suiting up for the Spartans at San Jose State. He went on to play professionally in the NFL and the Canadian Football League (CFL).

After his playing career ended, Jones returned to the sidelines as a coach for San Jose State, College of Idaho, and the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.

"The Alouettes remember Chandler Jones as a passionate and dedicated coach whose professionalism and commitment left a lasting impression on the organization," the Alouettes said in a statement.