Changemakers: UCSF Researcher Spearheads COVID-19 Fight in Black Communities

When COVID-19 was identified and started impacting lives, particularly in Black community, a researcher at UCSF worked to inform, test and help a community in the midst of a global pandemic.

By day, Dr. Kim Rhoads is an epidemiologist and biostatistician with UCSF focusing on cancer research and how the quality of care could be associated with disparities in survival.

But when COVID-19 began spreading in the Bay Area, it quickly became evident some communities were hit harder, and the rate of infection was higher in the Black community. Rhoads spearheaded a community initiative that brought some of the first pop-up testing sites to the city of San Francisco and later at parks and churches in Oakland.

