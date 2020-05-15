coronavirus

Changes Begin at Oakland City Parks to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

By Bay City News

People walk and jog around Lake Merritt in Oakland.
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Oakland officials are implementing some changes starting Friday to encourage social distancing at city parks. 

Food trucks and other vendors will not be permitted in or adjacent to city parks. All parking lots to parks will be closed and parking around Lake Merritt is banned on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and on Memorial Day. 

City officials said people are encouraged to exercise but officials want to discourage gatherings and crowds in parks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

City ambassadors in bright-colored shirts will be in and around parks to remind people of park rules and social distancing as well as provide face coverings and information about free coronavirus testing. 

