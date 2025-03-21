Charitable holiday pop-up proves so successful, volunteers opt to keep going

Long before Lamorinda Care Collective’s holiday pop-up store in Lafayette closed last December, Maya Enista-Smith knew it would return in some form.

"I knew in my heart we were going to keep doing this," Enista-Smith said. "I was certain of it. I just didn't know how."

The idea for the collective came to her in early November, the night after the presidential election. Inspired by a desire to create a positive impact in her community, she quickly took action.

Within weeks, Enista-Smith secured a vacant storefront, gathered a team of volunteers, and began collecting donations. The Lamorinda Care Collective opened in December, initially planned as a temporary initiative leading up to the holidays. The goal was simple: to provide individuals and families in need with quality clothing, toys, and household essentials—completely free of charge.

To reach those who could benefit most, Enista-Smith and her team collaborated with nonprofits, victim advocates, and schools, encouraging them to spread the word. The response was overwhelming. In just a few weeks, more than 700 families received assistance.

On December 20, the collective closed its doors as planned. However, during the holiday season with her family, Enista-Smith found herself missing the experience of helping others. Determined to continue the mission, she and fellow volunteer Julie Cummings-Marsh decided to relaunch the collective in January—this time, with no set closing date.

Having learned valuable lessons from the holiday pop-up, Enista-Smith implemented a few key changes when the collective reopened on January 31. Now, families fill out a Google form to list their specific needs and social media posts are used to request donations that match those needs. Once their requests are fulfilled, families are invited to the store to pick up their items and browse for additional essentials—all at no cost.

With no end date in sight, the Lamorinda Care Collective continues to make a difference, ensuring that families in need have access to the support and resources they deserve.