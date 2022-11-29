Charity Donations Help Bay Area Family Fulfill Dream Family Trip

Giving Tuesday is underway and giving people a chance to give back to charities.

Some Bay Area charities, including the Make-a-Wish foundation, said they need the donations now more than ever.

The foundation allowed a kid in Pacifica to make her wish come true; go on a family trip to Hawaii.

7-year-old Quinn was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2019. After wrapping up treatment in September, creating new memories with her family was a priority.

"I also really loved how much me and my sister got to play in the water and have fun and just play around," Quinn said.

Make-a-Wish welcomes cash contributions, but the CEO of the local chapter said other donations, such as airline miles, can go a long way, too.

"Boy, we can take as few as a thousand miles," said CEO Besty Biern. "Helps offset the costs of these tickets."

The Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County also need help on this Giving Tuesday.

They said donations pay for their critical food distribution, feeding roughly 5,000 people. Emergency pandemic funds from the city of San Jose covered a majority of this operation, but that ends this year.

"When we do food distribution, [it] enables families to save money to pay their rent," said CEO Gregory Kepferle.

During last year's Giving Tuesday, nearly $3 billion were donated to charities.