Charity Truck Vandalized in Oakland

Vandals broke into and damaged a brand new refrigerated truck that was set to be donated to an East Bay food delivery non-profit.

White Pony Express, a food rescue organization serving Contra Costa County families and seniors, had a special delivery due to arrive Wednesday, donated by Whole Foods.

Whole Foods was planning to donate a new refrigerated truck, full of fresh groceries to the organization.

“We were going to pick it up today, and last night, it was vandalized,” said Eve Birge, executive director of the White Pony Express.

The new truck, which was parked near the Oakland Temescal Whole Foods was broken into, vandalized and damaged, according to White Pony Express.

Whole Foods confirmed the incident Wednesday. But they did not comment on the extent of the damage or how long it will take to repair the truck.

