Oakland

Charity Truck Vandalized in Oakland

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vandals broke into and damaged a brand new refrigerated truck that was set to be donated to an East Bay food delivery non-profit.

White Pony Express, a food rescue organization serving Contra Costa County families and seniors, had a special delivery due to arrive Wednesday, donated by Whole Foods.

Whole Foods was planning to donate a new refrigerated truck, full of fresh groceries to the organization.

“We were going to pick it up today, and last night, it was vandalized,” said Eve Birge, executive director of the White Pony Express.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The new truck, which was parked near the Oakland Temescal Whole Foods was broken into, vandalized and damaged, according to White Pony Express.

Whole Foods confirmed the incident Wednesday. But they did not comment on the extent of the damage or how long it will take to repair the truck.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.

Oakland Mar 28

Oakland Officials Commit to Meeting With Police Union Over Data Breach

Oakland Mar 24

Oakland's Chinatown Merchants Demand Change Following Recent Burglaries in the Area

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us