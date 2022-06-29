What Do I Do During a Quake?

During an earthquake, the goal is to prevent injuries from falling or from objects that might fly towards you. Here's a checklist of quick reminders, built from a wealth of resources and past reports, to help keep you safe in a myriad of scenarios.

DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!

Do not stand in a doorway

If indoors, stay inside until the shaking stops

If outside, drop to the ground and safely get into the open

If in bed at home, cover your head and neck with a pillow, keeping arms as close to your head as possible until the shaking stops

If in a vehicle, carefully pull over and move your car to the shoulder - then, set the parking break

If in a wheelchair, make sure to lock your wheels

If at a BART station, back away from the edge of the trackway

If in a stadium, do not leave until the shaking is over

If you are near the shoreline, walk quickly to higher ground - a tsunami may arrive within minutes

DROP DOWN TO YOUR HANDS AND KNEES Wherever you are, drop down onto your hands and knees The position protects you from falling and reduces you chances of being hit by flying objects Hold on to something sturdy

COVER YOUR HEAD AND NECK WITH ONE ARM AND HAND If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, take shelter underneath if possible If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows) Stay on your knees or bent over to protect vital organs

HOLD ON UNTIL THE SHAKING STOPS If you are under a table or desk, hold on with one hand until the shaking stops -- and be ready to move with it if it moves If you do not have shelter, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands



DURING A QUAKE, DO NOT...

DO NOT go outside if indoors Move as little as possible - most injuries occur because of people moving around, falling and suffering sprains, fractures or head injuries

go outside if indoors DO NOT stand in a doorway Doorways are no stronger or safer than any other part of the house Doorways do not protect you from the most likely source of injury − falling or flying objects

stand in a doorway DO NOT be surprised if sprinkler systems or fire alarms activate

be surprised if sprinkler systems or fire alarms activate DO NOT use the elevators

IF INSIDE OR INDOORS DURING A QUAKE

Stay inside until the shaking stops and you're sure it's safe to exit

Stay away from windows, exterior walls, hanging objects, tall furniture, televisions, cabinets and glass

You are safest under a table or desk

If there is no shelter, move against an inside wall

SCENARIOS NOTES IN A STORE • For extra protection, get next to a shopping cart, beneath clothing racks or onto the bottom of a large shelf to provide extra protection from falling objects IN A HIGH RISE BUILDING • Move away from windows and outside walls

• Stay in the building

• If you are trapped, stay calm and try to tap hard on metal parts of the structure to get someone's attention

IF OUTSIDE DURING A QUAKE

Drop to the ground

Get into the open - crawl to open space if you can safely do so (stay there until the shaking stops)

Stay away from building exteriors, power lines, chimneys, streetlights, signs, vehicles, trees and other hazards

Stay outside

If you are in a mountainous area, watch out for falling rock, landslides, trees and other debris that could be loosened by quakes

IF AT HOME DURING A QUAKE

SCENARIOS NOTES IN THE LIVING ROOM • DROP, COVER AND HOLD ON!

• Be extra careful about being trapped under tall furniture that toppled over or lighting fixtures IN BED • Stay in bed

• Cover your head and neck with a pillow, keeping arms as close to your head as possible until the shaking stops

• Lie face down face down to protect vital organs

• Have a flashlight near your bed because power may be out IN THE BATHROOM • Cover your head to protect yourself from any shattered glass from mirrors or light bulbs

• Quickly get out of the bathroom and move to a safe place

IF IN A VEHICLE DURING A QUAKE

Avoid overpasses

Carefully pull over and move your car to the shoulder or curb (away from utility poles, overhead wires and overpasses)

Stop the car and set the parking break

Stay inside the car until the shaking stops

Watch out for powerlines or objects that can fall

Have an emergency kit in your car along with sturdy shoes in the event you may have to walk

IF IN A WHEELCHAIR OR SEATED DURING A QUAKE

LOCK, COVER AND HOLD ON

Make sure your wheels are locked

Remain seated until the shaking stops or carefully get as low as possible

If you are seated and unable to drop to the floor, bend forward, cover your head with your arms, book or pillow

Then, hold on until the shaking stops

IF ON BART (OR SUBWAY) DURING A QUAKE

Sit down if possible or grab a handhold to avoid injury

Back away from the edge of the trackway (if at the station)

Emergency response personnel will coordinate evacuation if necessary

IF IN A STADIUM OR THEATER DURING A QUAKE

Drop to the ground in front of your seat or lean over as much as possible

Cover your head with your arms as much as possible and hold onto your neck with both hands

Do not leave until the shaking is over

Walk out slowly, watching for anything that could fall

IF NEAR THE SHORELINE DURING A QUAKE