What Do I Put in my Earthquake Go Bag?

A "Go Bag" is vital for families who need to make a quick getaway with little or no warning. It's useful for when a home is evacuated due to fire, flood, earthquake, mudslide, or any other natural disaster that strikes.

Here's a checklist you can use, built from a wealth of resources and past reports, to help you prepare your own "Go Bag." In bold are items that are absolutely essential:

QUICK VIEW

Backpack (40 ml - 50 ml per person)

Water

Medications

Toiletries

First Aid

Food

Gear

Clothing

Pet care products

Documents and cash

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

BACKPACK

In an emergency, being able to move quickly is important. When considering size, remember that larger bags will be tougher to grab in a hurry.

A 40-50ml bag (at most) is highly recommended

Each person needs their own go bag

WATER

Know how much you need to survive for 3 days and how much you can comfortably carry

MEDICATIONS

Pack prescription medications good for a few weeks

TOILETRIES

Soap

Cleaning towels

Deodorant

Disposable tissues

Feminine towels

Lotion

Maxi pads (can also be used as a bandage if needed)

Moist towelettes

Razors

Sunscreen

Toilet paper

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

FIRST AID

One decent, well-stocked kit

Hand sanitizer

Thermometer

FOOD

Non-perishable food like energy bars work and take up little space

GEAR

Hand crank and/or battery-powered flashlight

Battery-powered radio or television

Cell phone charger (one or two)

Whistle Good for locating people in a crowd or at night

Can opener (manual)

Duct tape

Dust masks

Entertainment (deck of cards or small travel game)

Glow sticks

Goggles

Large trash bags Can be used as a poncho or cut open to make a tent

Leather work gloves

Matches

Multi-use knife

Rope or rubber bands

Sticky pad, pencil and paper

CLOTHING

Face coverings and masks

One set of clothing (think layers)

Underwear (three recommended)

(three recommended) Socks (three pairs recommended)

(three pairs recommended) Comfortable, sturdy pair of shoes

Extra clothing (think layers)

Extra blankets, hand and feet warmers or thermal clothing to keep you warm Consider a Mylar emergency blanket, which is lightweight and packs up small

Poncho

PET CARE PRODUCTS

Food

Toys

DOCUMENTS AND CASH

Photocopies of important documents: License or ID Credit cards Passport Social security Prescriptions



Emergency cash Credit cards might not work Consider having about $100-$200 with lots of ones (that way you never need change)



Emergency contact numbers written down If your phone dies, you may not be able to remember the phone numbers of friends and loved ones Include an out of state contact



Family photo of immediate family, children or pets -- crucial in case you get separated from your loved ones and need to help finding them

Paper street maps (GPS might go down)