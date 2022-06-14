What Do I Put in my Earthquake Go Bag?

A "Go Bag" is vital for families who need to make a quick getaway with little or no warning. It's useful for when a home is evacuated due to fire, flood, earthquake, mudslide, or any other natural disaster that strikes.
Here's a checklist you can use, built from a wealth of resources and past reports, to help you prepare your own "Go Bag." In bold are items that are absolutely essential:
QUICK VIEW
- Backpack (40 ml - 50 ml per person)
- Water
- Medications
- Toiletries
- First Aid
- Food
- Gear
- Clothing
- Pet care products
- Documents and cash
BACKPACK
In an emergency, being able to move quickly is important. When considering size, remember that larger bags will be tougher to grab in a hurry.
- A 40-50ml bag (at most) is highly recommended
- Each person needs their own go bag
WATER
- Know how much you need to survive for 3 days and how much you can comfortably carry
MEDICATIONS
- Pack prescription medications good for a few weeks
TOILETRIES
- Soap
- Cleaning towels
- Deodorant
- Disposable tissues
- Feminine towels
- Lotion
- Maxi pads (can also be used as a bandage if needed)
- Moist towelettes
- Razors
- Sunscreen
- Toilet paper
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
FIRST AID
- One decent, well-stocked kit
- Hand sanitizer
- Thermometer
FOOD
- Non-perishable food like energy bars work and take up little space
GEAR
- Hand crank and/or battery-powered flashlight
- Battery-powered radio or television
- Cell phone charger (one or two)
- Whistle
- Good for locating people in a crowd or at night
- Can opener (manual)
- Duct tape
- Dust masks
- Entertainment (deck of cards or small travel game)
- Glow sticks
- Goggles
- Large trash bags
- Can be used as a poncho or cut open to make a tent
- Leather work gloves
- Matches
- Multi-use knife
- Rope or rubber bands
- Sticky pad, pencil and paper
CLOTHING
- Face coverings and masks
- One set of clothing (think layers)
- Underwear (three recommended)
- Socks (three pairs recommended)
- Comfortable, sturdy pair of shoes
- Extra clothing (think layers)
- Extra blankets, hand and feet warmers or thermal clothing to keep you warm
- Consider a Mylar emergency blanket, which is lightweight and packs up small
- Poncho
PET CARE PRODUCTS
- Food
- Toys
DOCUMENTS AND CASH
- Photocopies of important documents:
- License or ID
- Credit cards
- Passport
- Social security
- Prescriptions
- Emergency cash
- Credit cards might not work
- Consider having about $100-$200 with lots of ones (that way you never need change)
- Emergency contact numbers written down
- If your phone dies, you may not be able to remember the phone numbers of friends and loved ones
- Include an out of state contact
- Family photo of immediate family, children or pets -- crucial in case you get separated from your loved ones and need to help finding them
- Paper street maps (GPS might go down)
- Apps
- MyShake
- The State of California created an early warning system that can alert residents seconds before an earthquake strikes
- Cal Alerts
- ShakeAlerts are sent the moment USGS researches detect a quake over 5.0 magnitude
