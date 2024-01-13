Chevron notifies of flaring occurrence at Richmond refinery

The city of Richmond alerted the public Saturday at 1:51 p.m. "of a CWS Level 1 incident due to visible flaring" at the Chevron refinery.

According to the message on Nixle, Chevron was investigating the cause and no action is required by the community. They also advised there was no public health risk at the time, and that the Richmond Fire Department Hazmat Team is monitoring the situation.

A Level 1 incident, the mildest level in a three-tier Community Warning System, indicates no expected offsite impacts. Chevron has received multiple notifications of air quality violations linked to flaring at the Richmond refinery.