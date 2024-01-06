Richmond

Chevron reports level 1 incident after flaring at Richmond refinery

By Bay City News

The Chevron refinery in Richmond notified the city of a Level 1 incident due to flaring Saturday afternoon, city officials said.

The episode occurred around 3:30 p.m. and flaring is no longer occurring, the city said in a statement.

"There is no public health risk at this time, however residents might smell an odor in the area of the refinery," the city said.

A Level 1 incident is the least severe step of a three-tier Community Warning System. It means there are no anticipated offsite impacts.

Chevron has been issued repeated notices of air quality violations connected to flaring at the Richmond refinery.

