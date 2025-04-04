San Ramon

Chevron to lay off 600 workers from former headquarters in San Ramon

By NBC Bay Area staff

Chevron is eliminating 600 positions from its former headquarters in San Ramon.

In a notice to state officials, Chevron said the layoffs are part of efforts to streamline its organizational staff, improve overall efficiency and enhance long-term competitiveness.

The cuts come just after the company announced it is moving its headquarters from San Ramon to Houston.

Chevron leaves the region after spending 145 years in the Bay Area.

The company said the layoffs will affect various positions and take effect on June 1.

