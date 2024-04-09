Chevron refinery flaring in Richmond sparks community warning

Chevron issued a Community Warning System Level 1 notification at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday for ongoing flaring at the Richmond refinery due to an upset at a process unit.
Chevron officials said they are investigating the issue.
Based on Contra Costa Health's three-tier hazardous materials severity system, CWS Level 1 notifications have no public health impacts and require no action from the community.
