Richmond

Chevron refinery flaring in Richmond sparks community warning

By Bay City News

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chevron issued a Community Warning System Level 1 notification at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday for ongoing flaring at the Richmond refinery due to an upset at a process unit.

Chevron officials said they are investigating the issue.

Based on Contra Costa Health's three-tier hazardous materials severity system, CWS Level 1 notifications have no public health impacts and require no action from the community.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

RichmondCHEVRON
