Watch live: Flaring at Chevron refinery in Richmond

Flaring at the Chevron Richmond refinery on Monday afternoon sent a plume of smoke into the sky and could be seen across the Bay Area.

The flaring is due to a loss of power to a portion of the facility, Chevron Richmond said.

"Our employees are working quickly to minimize and stop the flaring," Chevron Richmond said in a Facebook post.

The refinery said a Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 has been issued due to the visibility of the flare and associated smoke, according to Chevron Richmond, adding a CWS Level 1 requires no action by the public.

Contra Costa Health said it was notified by the refinery at 3:45 p.m. to report it was experiencing flaring. The health department is also sending a hazardous materials team to the refinery to investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

15 min Timelapse from @ALERTCalifornia San Rafael Hill cam looking ESE across the bay re: Chevron Richmond flaring @nbcbayarea @AirDistrict 11/27/2023 https://t.co/EtCnevBmGh pic.twitter.com/iLzPupOpLO — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) November 28, 2023

Flaring at Chevron refinery in Richmond after partial outage at the facility. https://t.co/e0Ln9q2Otw



Contra Costa Health sending hazardous materials team to investigate. pic.twitter.com/Y1Chv7bRde — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) November 28, 2023