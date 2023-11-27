Watch live: Flaring at Chevron refinery in Richmond

Flaring at the Chevron Richmond refinery on Monday afternoon sent a plume of smoke into the sky and could be seen across the Bay Area.
The flaring is due to a loss of power to a portion of the facility, Chevron Richmond said.
"Our employees are working quickly to minimize and stop the flaring," Chevron Richmond said in a Facebook post.
The refinery said a Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 has been issued due to the visibility of the flare and associated smoke, according to Chevron Richmond, adding a CWS Level 1 requires no action by the public.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Contra Costa Health said it was notified by the refinery at 3:45 p.m. to report it was experiencing flaring. The health department is also sending a hazardous materials team to the refinery to investigate.
No other information was immediately available.