Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant in South Bay

People were lined up early Thursday morning as a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Morgan Hill.
The new Chick-fil-A at 18599 Sutter Blvd. opened its doors at 6:30 a.m.
As part of the grand opening celebration, the fast-food chain is honoring 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.
The company also has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts in the area.
The new Chick-fil-A will see some immediate competition, as a Raising Cane's also is opening a new restaurant in the same complex.
The Morgan Hill Chick-fil-A is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP