Chick-fil-A opens new restaurant in South Bay

People were lined up early Thursday morning as a new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Morgan Hill.

The new Chick-fil-A at 18599 Sutter Blvd. opened its doors at 6:30 a.m.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the fast-food chain is honoring 100 local heroes with free Chick-fil-A entrees for a year.

The company also has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support hunger relief efforts in the area.

The new Chick-fil-A will see some immediate competition, as a Raising Cane's also is opening a new restaurant in the same complex.

The Morgan Hill Chick-fil-A is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.