11-Year-Old Arrested for Starting Brush Fire With Fireworks in Pacifica

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for using fireworks and starting a fire Wednesday in Pacifica that was eventually contained to 3 acres, police said.

Police officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Roberts Road because of a reported vegetation fire.

Upon arriving at the scene, the boy told officers he was using fireworks in the area and was responsible for starting the fire.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, a misdemeanor, and was later released to a parent.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A portion of Roberts Road was closed for approximately two hours while fire personnel worked to contain the fire. No evacuations were necessary.

The fire is being investigated by the Pacifica Police Department and the North County Fire Authority, and they request that anyone with information about the fire contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. People wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling a tip line at (650) 359-4444.