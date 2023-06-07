Child airlifted to hospital after being bitten by rattlesnake at Walnut Creek hiking trail

A child was taken to a hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake on a hiking trail in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek.

A Mt. Diablo State Park ranger told NBC Bay Area that the 7-year-old boy was walking through grass when he felt the bite on his lower leg. His mom carried him back to the parking lot.

Ultimately, a CHP helicopter arrived and airlifted the boy to John Muir Hospital.

But in the meantime, the rangers had to stabilize the young child and try to keep the venom from spreading throughout his body.

“The best thing that he was with him mom, she was able to keep him calm. She's familiar with him… having family there is definitely the most important thing for younger snake bite victims,” said ranger supervisor Cameron Morrison.

Morrison added that he was not been able to talk with the boy's parents Wednesday night. But he said because the hospital is close and treatments are good, the child should be OK.

Rangers said that hikers should watch where they're walking, especially if they're off trail.