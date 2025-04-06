Child dead following tractor collision near Petaluma

A child died after being struck by an alleged drunk tractor operator on Sunday near Petaluma, police said.

According to the Santa Rosa Area California Highway Patrol, officers first received a call about the incident around 12:35 p.m. and then responded to 3100 Skillman Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 3-year-old child was running in a field where the Bobcat tractor was being operated. The child was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested for felony DUI and manslaughter. He is currently booked at the Sonoma County Jail.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Rosa CHP at (707)806-5600.