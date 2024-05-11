Child found by rescue swimmer at Bethel Island

A young boy was found by a rescue swimmer off Bethel Island and taken to a hospital on Saturday afternoon after being reported missing, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The boy is about 5 years old, said Capt. Joe Ottolini, a spokesman for the district. Details weren't clear because of language differences, he said.

Firefighters were called at about 4:45 p.m. to a report of a missing child in the 400 block of Halcyon Place on Bethel Island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The child was said to be visiting his grandparents on the island, Ottolini said.

A rescue swimmer found the boy submerged in a cove at about 5:10 p.m., Ottolini said.

The child received CPR and was taken to a hospital, he said. Ottolini said he didn't know the boy's status.