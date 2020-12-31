Child Hit and Killed While Riding a Scooter in San Jose: Police

A juvenile riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday in San Jose, according to police.

Officers responded at about 11:15 a.m. to Santee and McQuesten drives in East San Jose on a report of a child on a scooter being hit by a car, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It was the 48th traffic fatality and 49th victim of the year in San Jose.

No further details were immediately available.

Thursday's fatality was the second involving a juvenile in the past two days in San Jose. On Wednesday, a girl was hit by a truck that was being unloaded from a car carrier at a used car dealership on Monterey Road.