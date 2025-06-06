‘It's just a miracle': Child recovering after massive tree falls on car in San Mateo

A father said it's a miracle he and his young child are still alive after a massive oak tree came crashing down on their car in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon.

The tree fell onto two cars just outside Green Fashion Nursery on Ninth Avenue.

Umberto Montoya was inside one of those cars with his 4-year-old son. Montoya was able to get out, but his son was trapped under a crushed steering wheel.

Montoya said crews helped remove his car door and cut the steering wheel in order to free his son.

Montoya said his son was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for a broken leg.

"I'm not sure why we're still alive honestly. It's just a miracle," Montoya said. "It was very, very scary. In the moment, my son was actually panicked. He's never been through these situations."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city of San Mateo said the tree was located on a public sidewalk within city property. The city is reviewing the circumstances, including maintenance history.

The city said it wasn't ready to comment on who could be held responsible for the fallen tree.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger shows a large tree down in San Mateo.