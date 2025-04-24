Solano County

11-year-old child shot in Suisun City

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 11-year-old child was shot in Suisun City Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Whispering Bay Lane near Crystal Middle School.

Officers arrived and found an 11-year-old who had been shot. The child is expected to recover.

Police said they do not believe the child was the intended target, but they were beefing up patrols around the school as a precaution.

