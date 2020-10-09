Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose to Offer Free Virus Tests, Flu Shots

Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, flaunting a mask-wearing inflatable duck atop its roof, is offering free coronavirus tests and free flu shots to the general public Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The coronavirus tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown San Jose museum, 180 Woz Way, near San Carlos Street. Health insurance or a doctor's note are not required, nor is an appointment, the county said.

The museum also is giving away face coverings, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes as supplies last.

For more information on county's coronavirus testing programs, visit the county Public Health website.

Come to the Children’s Discovery Museum to get a FREE #COVID19 test and a flu shot! This Saturday, October 10, from 10 am to 3 pm. We will also be giving away free face coverings, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and condoms, while supplies last! #Binationalhealthweek2020 pic.twitter.com/ldggHXXdML — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) October 9, 2020

On Friday, the children's museum reopened its half-acre outdoor educational space, Bill’s Backyard, to the general public after opening the space two weeks ago for members only, in accordance with Santa Clara County public health guidelines for reopening.

Reservations are required for the two scheduled play sessions each day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as school holidays. The first session is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second is 1:30-4 p.m.

A date for reopening the inside of the museum will be announced later this fall, the museum said.