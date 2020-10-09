coronavirus

Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose to Offer Free Virus Tests, Flu Shots

Look for the mask-wearing inflatable duck atop its roof in downtown San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Children's Discovery Museum

Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose, flaunting a mask-wearing inflatable duck atop its roof, is offering free coronavirus tests and free flu shots to the general public Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

The coronavirus tests will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown San Jose museum, 180 Woz Way, near San Carlos Street. Health insurance or a doctor's note are not required, nor is an appointment, the county said.

The museum also is giving away face coverings, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes as supplies last.

For more information on county's coronavirus testing programs, visit the county Public Health website.

On Friday, the children's museum reopened its half-acre outdoor educational space, Bill’s Backyard, to the general public after opening the space two weeks ago for members only, in accordance with Santa Clara County public health guidelines for reopening.

Reservations are required for the two scheduled play sessions each day every Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as school holidays. The first session is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second is 1:30-4 p.m.

Local

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

California Braces for Potential Disruption, Threats at Polls

california unemployment 6 hours ago

California's Unemployment Backlog Won't Be Cleared Until January

A date for reopening the inside of the museum will be announced later this fall, the museum said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Josetests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us