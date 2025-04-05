Children's Fairlyland marks 75th anniversary with OMCA exhibit

The oldest storybook park in the county is partnering with the Oakland Museum of California for a new exhibit.

Oakland's Children's Fairyland is celebrating its 75th anniversary and marking it with the new exhibit.

"I grew up in Berkeley and so would come here all the time with friends, cousins, my sisters, and so it's super nostalgia coming back with our little kids," said Katelyn Rubenstein, a Fairyland visitor.

The exhibit at the OMCA will highlight the park's seven-decade history and include an original jolly trolly car and memorabilia.

"That vintage feel, that simplicity of play, that sort of learning, but you don’t really know you’re learning. That has been throughout its history," said Kymberly Miller, CEO of Children’s Fairyland.

The exhibit comes at the economic park continues to remover from the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in crime that has driven custemrs away.

Miller said she believes Oakalnd is one the comeback, and visitors are lining up again.

"We are here working at Fairyland and OMCA and other institutions to ensure that art, and culture and play in these safe spaces are secure for residents and Bay Area visitors for the next 75 years," she said.

What we need is to work with our community in partnership and have them come visit us and engage with us."

CEO and Director of OMCA Lori Fogarty said she hopes the exhibit will bring more visitors to both the museum and the park.

"What we have in common is really lifting stories of children and families and making that connection of history and where we come from and the traditions that have been part of it and where we are going," Fogarty said. "It continues to be a beloved institution. I'm hoping people will come here, appreciate that even more, and then head right up the lake to Fairyland."