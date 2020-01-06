Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup

Organizers of the eighth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in May announced the lineup Monday, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks headlining the three-day event.

Three-day tickets for BottleRock go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The festival featuring music, food, drinks and other activities will take place from May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Other top acts scheduled to perform are Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Janelle Monae and Blondie.

Tickets start at $349 for the three-day early bird general admission pass. The full lineup and more details about tickets and accommodations can be found on the festival's website at https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.