North Bay

Chili Peppers, Stevie Nicks to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley Lineup

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Organizers of the eighth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in May announced the lineup Monday, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks headlining the three-day event.

Three-day tickets for BottleRock go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The festival featuring music, food, drinks and other activities will take place from May 22-24 at the Napa Valley Expo.

Other top acts scheduled to perform are Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Janelle Monae and Blondie.

Local

North Bay 18 mins ago

North Bay Leaders Meet With DC Official on 2017 Wildfire Recovery

Sports 51 mins ago

Is Raiders GM Mike Mayock Considering Leaving?

Tickets start at $349 for the three-day early bird general admission pass. The full lineup and more details about tickets and accommodations can be found on the festival's website at https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

This article tagged under:

North BayNapabottlerock
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us