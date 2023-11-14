Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Bay Area for APEC, meeting with Biden

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco on Tuesday afternoon.

Xi is visiting the Bay Area to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. He is also scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom were some of the officials who greeted Xi at San Francisco International Airport.

Xi and Biden will meet Wednesday at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, a historic country house and museum with lavish gardens for one-on-one talks aimed at improving relations between the two superpowers.

The location for the meeting was disclosed by three senior administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter with security implications.

President Biden arrives in Bay Area and is greeted at SFO by Gov. Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Biden will attend APEC this week and is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This article tagged under:

Xi JinpingSan Francisco
