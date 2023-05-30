Suspect Arrested in Stabbing at Popular SF Chinatown Bakery Has Violent Criminal History

A 61-year-old man arrested following a stabbing at a popular bakery in San Francisco's Chinatown has a violent criminal history, court records show.

The suspect has been identified by police as Fook Poy Lai, who is suspected of stabbing a worker at The AA Bakery & Cafe on Monday. Court records dating back to 1999 show at least six cases against him that range from vandalism to attempted murder.

In 1999, the records show Lai was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious injuries. He pled guilty to the assault charges and was sentenced to more than 200 days in jail.

In 2005, Lai was arrested for misdemeanor vandalism. The case was later dismissed.

A year later, he faced another assault with a deadly weapon charge, as well as a charge for seriously injuring an elderly person. Lai pled guilty to elder abuse and was sentenced to eight months.

In 2007, there was another arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and another elder abuse. On top of that, Lai was charged with two counts of battery on a peace officer. All charges were dismissed, according to court records.

In 2013, Lai pled guilty to a misdemeanor vandalism charge.

In 2016, his most recent arrest before Monday's stabbing at the Chinatown bakery, Lai was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and elder abuse. He pled guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine years in prison, where about two years were subtracted for time already served before his trial.

Lai is now in jail again after The AA Bakery & Cafe stabbing after being arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit is still waiting for the full files on his previous cases.

