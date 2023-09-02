Santa rosa

CHP arrests Santa Rosa woman on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run

The hit-and-run, which left an 18-year-old dead, happened in Forestville on Aug. 27

By Ugur Dursun | Bay City News

A Santa Rosa woman was arrested Friday as the suspect in a fatal hit and run that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian.

California Highway Patrol investigators determined that Alyssa Whitten, a 35-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was driving the SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning on River Road.

A significant break in the investigation came Wednesday when CHP officers responded at 5:17 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Llano Road near Doyle Drive. The vehicle engulfed in flames was identified as a Buick, which matched witness description as well as having matching crash damage from the hit and run, according to CHP.

Whitten, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, was identified as the driver of the Buick at the time of the crash. 

Whitten was arrested Friday afternoon at a Santa Rosa residence and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

